Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$18.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.75. Savaria has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$22.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$180.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

SIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.61.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

