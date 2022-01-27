Scala (XLA) Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $918,865.78 and $5,829.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.44 or 0.06603851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.61 or 0.99749723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00051090 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

