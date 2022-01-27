Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLB. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

