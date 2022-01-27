Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $44.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.05.

SLB stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

