Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,012,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,820,000 after acquiring an additional 333,511 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHJ stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.