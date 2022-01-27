Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

SCHB traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $103.88. 4,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

