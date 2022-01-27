Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 142.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

