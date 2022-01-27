Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 3.7%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 21,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 957,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $738.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $185,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

