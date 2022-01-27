Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,109 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.47 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

