Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 6,116 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

