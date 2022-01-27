Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

