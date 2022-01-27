Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 70.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,873 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

SLB stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

