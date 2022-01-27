Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 93,961 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Avista by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,614,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avista by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

