Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $101.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $10.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,274. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

