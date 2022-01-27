Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 24.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.