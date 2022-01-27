Secret 1-Day Volume Tops $44.10 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $838.49 million and $44.10 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $5.60 or 0.00015466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

