Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.89.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.55 and a 1 year high of C$6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

