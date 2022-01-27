Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Acquires New Position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glass Houses Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

