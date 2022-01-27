Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $5.71 Million in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 590,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,305,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

PLMI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

