Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $9.90 Million in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. First Reserve Sustainable Growth accounts for 0.6% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned about 14.78% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRSG. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,830. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.