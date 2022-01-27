Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 6.5%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 6,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 530,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

SEER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $871.93 million and a PE ratio of -10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,091. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Seer by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Seer by 249.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Seer during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

