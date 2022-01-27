SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 923,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,971. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

