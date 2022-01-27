SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.40. SentinelOne has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,694 shares of company stock worth $15,927,372.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

