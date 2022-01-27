SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of S opened at $39.93 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,694 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,372.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $7,018,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.