Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SVC opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

