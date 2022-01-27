ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,088.00 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00.

ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in ServiceSource International by 2,538.6% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,814,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,707,790 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,289 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,587 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

