SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 18,066 Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at $138,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 89.1% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,949,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 918,180 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $442.01 million, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

