SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 82.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 52,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

