SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 199.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 2,139,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,582,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DM opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

