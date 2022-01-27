SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Investors Title by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Investors Title by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

ITIC stock opened at $193.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.11. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $140.25 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $367.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $18.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

