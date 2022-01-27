Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.23). Approximately 56,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 59,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.13) price objective on shares of Shearwater Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.80 million and a P/E ratio of 46.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.56.

In related news, insider David Williams bought 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £175,750 ($237,115.49). Also, insider Phil Higgins bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £4,905 ($6,617.65).

Shearwater Group Company Profile (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

