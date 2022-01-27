Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

NYSE FOUR opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.00. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,057,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

