Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Trading Down 11.6%

Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) shares fell 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.25. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64.

About Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF)

Shimadzu Corporation manufactures and sells analytical and measuring instruments, medical systems, industrial machinery, and aircraft equipment worldwide. Its analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, data management and software, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, materials testing and inspection, non-destructive testing, and balance products.

