Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.94

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 84429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

Several analysts have commented on SSDOY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Shiseido in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Shiseido alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.28.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.