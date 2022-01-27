Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €179.09 ($203.51).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €103.10 ($117.16) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €125.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.76. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

