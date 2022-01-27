Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €179.09 ($203.51).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €103.10 ($117.16) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €125.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.76. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

