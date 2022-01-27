Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207,104 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Shore Bancshares worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,240,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 81,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1,293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 150,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SHBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,117. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

