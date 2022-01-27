Short Interest in BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) Grows By 992.6%

BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 992.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTBD traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 328,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

