Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €75.00 ($85.23) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.92 ($73.77).

Shares of ETR:SHL traded up €0.28 ($0.32) on Thursday, reaching €58.18 ($66.11). 973,171 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.59. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($76.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

