Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Trading Up 12.4%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) shares were up 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 155,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 77,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$256.54 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.

In other Sierra Metals news, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

