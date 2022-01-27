SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

SIGA stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.39. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.