Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 44.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

