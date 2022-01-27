Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,684. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $96.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,924 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

