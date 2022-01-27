Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,156,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,760,000 after buying an additional 299,903 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 126,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.