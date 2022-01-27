Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Johnson Outdoors worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 11.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.42 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $854.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

