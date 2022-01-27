Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 199,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

