Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 17,250 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 200.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,244,000 after buying an additional 86,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

NYSE:DAR opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

