Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 5,875 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOO. boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.