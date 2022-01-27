Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

