Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Down 80.8% in January

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the December 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SLAM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,670. Slam has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Slam alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.