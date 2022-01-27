Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Shares Up 0.5%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLTTF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

